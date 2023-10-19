Brazos Valley Toys for Tots in need of collection sites

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Toys for Tots is back in the Brazos Valley after a five-year hiatus and now they are in need of collection sites all across the region.

Brazos Valley Toys for Tots services Brazos, Robertson, Madison, Milam, Burleson, Grimes, Waller, Washington, and Austin Counties, and is currently taking applications for collection sites.

“If anybody would like to be an official drop box collection site we will get them the boxes” coordinator Bucky Bachmeyer said.

A campaign begins Nov. 1 to collect as many toys as possible to give to kids in the Brazos Valley around Christmas.

You can learn more information on Brazos Valley Toys for Tots here.

