Brazos Valley Toys for Tots in need of collection sites

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Toys for Tots is back in the Brazos Valley after a five-year hiatus and now they are in need of collection sites all across the region.

Brazos Valley Toys for Tots services Brazos, Robertson, Madison, Milam, Burleson, Grimes, Waller, Washington, and Austin Counties, and is currently taking applications for collection sites.

“If anybody would like to be an official drop box collection site we will get them the boxes” coordinator Bucky Bachmeyer said.

A campaign begins Nov. 1 to collect as many toys as possible to give to kids in the Brazos Valley around Christmas.

You can learn more information on Brazos Valley Toys for Tots here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update - October 19
Brazos Valley Teach is hosting a financial literacy program to help parents of high school...
Financial Literacy Night to help plan for college
Since 2015, the organization has been responsible for the maze, which brings in thousands of...
Texas A&M Agronomy Society cancels annual corn maze due to drought
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in College Station neighborhood