Bryan Police Department showcases facility at job fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have ever considered a career in law enforcement, the Bryan Police Department hopes to meet you this weekend and give you a sneak peek into what it’s like to have a career as a police officer.

The Bryan Police Department is welcoming all adults 18 years or older interested in a career as a law enforcement officer to visit them and learn about the job this Friday. Police officers will be sharing demonstrations and information about positions at the Job Fair and Open House event from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 20th.

“We’re hoping with future applicants, they can come get a first look at our police department and just see where their future career could be at,” said Alexander Gonzales, a Bryan Police Department recruiter. “It’s an effort for us to reach out and reach more applicants than just online or at recruiting events in different cities.”

The department is accepting applications now for people who are motivated to serve the community as police officers. Department officers from the Training and Recruiting division will welcome potential officers into the department to answer any questions and provide guidance through the facility.

“This is going to be an event that is open for adults only... and have an interest in becoming a police officer,” said Gonzales. “It’s just our way of trying to get to know future applicants and them getting to know us.”

The Bryan Police Department will be giving tours of the department and holding demonstrations of various tools used by officers. The event will allow potential applicants the opportunity to see and experience the equipment used by officers in training and daily work.

“We’ll have the MILO Range, which is a virtual reality type of deal where they get to interact with videos,” said Gonzales. “They’ll get to see a lot of the equipment we use, like PepperBall, tasers, our armored personnel carrier, things like that.”

The Bryan Police Academy works with applicants once they are hired to help train and certify the potential officers while also encouraging pride and professionalism in the work done as an officer, according to the City of Bryan website.

For more information on job opportunities in the Bryan Police Department or to submit an application click here.

