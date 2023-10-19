COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday. The city, incorporated on October 19, 1938, marked its 85th birthday.

Ahead of the 19th city leaders invited the community to City Hall for a walk down memory lane and a slice of birthday cake.

College Station marks 85th birthday with community celebration (KBTX)

Additionally, they unveiled a new history wall, complete with a detailed timeline that spans from the city’s birth to the present day.

College Station marks 85th birthday with community celebration (KBTX)

Historical artifacts loaned to the city from residents were also on display during the event.

College Station marks 85th birthday with community celebration (KBTX)

Speakers for the evening included Mayor John Nichols, City Manager Bryan Woods, and Gerald Burgner, chairman of the Historic Preservation Committee.

Mayor John Nichols remarked, “85 years is a good place to mark our successes and our history, but it’s also a base for looking forward to the future.”

While the city’s official incorporation occurred in 1938, its roots trace back to the founding of the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas, now known as Texas A&M, which opened its doors in 1876.

The event also featured a scavenger hunt, door prizes, food trucks, and more.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.