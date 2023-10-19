College Station police searching for missing teen

Police are searching for Frederico Alberto Rodriguez
The College Station Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Frederico Alberto Rodriguez.
The College Station Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Frederico Alberto Rodriguez.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Frederico Alberto Rodriguez.

The teen was last seen Friday afternoon on Krenek Tap Road in College Station.

If you have information, contact police at 979-764-3600.

More details are shared below.

