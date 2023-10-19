College Station police searching for missing teen
Police are searching for Frederico Alberto Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Frederico Alberto Rodriguez.
The teen was last seen Friday afternoon on Krenek Tap Road in College Station.
If you have information, contact police at 979-764-3600.
More details are shared below.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.