Tigers look to avoid ‘trap game’ against Georgetown East View on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers have won three games in a row and will be on the road on Friday night to take on Georgetown East View.

Consol is coming off a 72-0 shutout win over Leander and probably feeling pretty confident as they take on a Patriot team that has only won 2 games this year. With College Station on the schedule next, this is the definition of a perfect ‘trap game’.

“This is 100% a trap game this week and really I am anxious and excited for our kids to go out there and play our best game of the year, but I have talk to them all week about this is an opportunity for us to show the maturity that we have From the standpoint of this being a trap game and can we handle that,” said Tiger Head Football Coach Brandon Schmidt.

A year ago the Tigers beat East View 52-7 at Tiger Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00 P.M. at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.