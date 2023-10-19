Cougars set to break 11-5A Div. I tie on Friday against Georgetown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley high school action on Friday night will see the first place tie in District 11-5A Division I snapped when College Station host Georgetown.

The Cougars (6-1, 4-0) have rolled off 6 straight wins and know that A&M Consolidated is next up, but after losing to the Eagles (5-2, 4-0) a year ago. There is no looking ahead.

“They come in undefeated in the district and we are undefeated in district and we know that there is a lot at stake and really the rest of this regular season there is going to be a lot at stake. Our kids are focused on what we need to get done now on Friday night and be victorious then,” said Cougar Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor.

A year ago Georgetown handed the Cougars their only district loss 49-38 on the road. The rematch kicks off at 7 at Cougar Field.

