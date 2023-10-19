Highway 6 reopens after deer vs. truck crash shuts down one lane

Deer vs. truck crash shuts down lane of Highway 6
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police responded to a crash along Highway 6 involving a deer.

The crash happened in the 2500 block of North Highway 6, near the Emerald Parkway exit.

Officials say a deer ran into traffic and was hit by a truck.

The right-hand lane of the highway was shut down but reopened just before 11 a.m..

The driver is being treated for minor injuries.

