Extreme Drought is receding

By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Though still prominent across the Brazos Valley, Extreme Drought (level 3/4) is receding to the west!

A few rounds of repetitive showers have brought the eastern portions of the region more rain the rest. This is especially evident in Montgomery and San Jacinto Counties, where areas are technically rid of drought all together, now just dealing with abnormally dry conditions. However, those areas are in the minority.

We have still got a long way to go in order to see this type of improvement become widespread across Southeast Texas. With that being said, October is typically the wettest month of the year, and there are quite a few rain chances on the back half of the extended forecast, so the potential for relief is in sight!

Across the state, this week’s monitor does not look all that different from last week’s. The worst of the drought still resides in the central and eastern portions of the state, while the panhandle remains in better shape than most.

We've seen some improvement across the Brazos Valley and state thanks to a couple different...
We've seen some improvement across the Brazos Valley and state thanks to a couple different rounds of widespread rain through the first half of October.(KBTX)

With improving drought conditions, it is also interesting to note that 15 of the 16 counties across the Brazos Valley have lifted their burn bans. The only county with an active burn ban as of October 19th, is Brazos County.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

KBTX Weather
Turning downright TOASTY for a few days
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 10/19
Forecast high temperatures across the Brazos Valley Friday, October 20th
90s in October?! Let’s put the Brazos Valley’s incoming fall heat wave into perspective
90s in October?! Let's put the Brazos Valley's incoming fall heatwave into perspective