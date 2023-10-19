Financial Literacy Night to help plan for college

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As college application season approaches, thoughts of how to pay for school can get overwhelming. Brazos Valley Teach is hosting a financial literacy program to help parents of high school students in 10th, 11th, and 12th grades learn how to apply for financial aid and take away some of the unknowns when it comes to college.

On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at Bryan High School’s Blue Campus Bistro teachers will be on hand to help parents and kids navigate the college admission process.

Dr. Val Hill-Jackson visited First News at Four to share more information about the event.

“We want all of our parents out there in the Brazos Valley, especially those parents connected to Bryan ISD, Brenham ISD, Caldwell and Hearne, you’ve heard it here first come on out and learn a little bit more about going to college,” Hill-Jackson said.

To register for the event click here.

