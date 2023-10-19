Financial Literacy Night to help plan for college

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As college application season approaches, thoughts of how to pay for school can get overwhelming. Brazos Valley Teach is hosting a financial literacy program to help parents of high school students in 10th, 11th, and 12th grades learn how to apply for financial aid and take away some of the unknowns when it comes to college.

On Thursday, Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at Bryan High School’s Blue Campus Bistro teachers will be on hand to help parents and kids navigate the college admission process.

Dr. Val Hill-Jackson visited First News at Four to share more information about the event.

“We want all of our parents out there in the Brazos Valley, especially those parents connected to Bryan ISD, Brenham ISD, Caldwell and Hearne, you’ve heard it here first come on out and learn a little bit more about going to college,” Hill-Jackson said.

To register for the event click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather Update - October 19
Toys for Tots share 2023 initiative
Brazos Valley Toys for Tots in need of collection sites
Since 2015, the organization has been responsible for the maze, which brings in thousands of...
Texas A&M Agronomy Society cancels annual corn maze due to drought
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in College Station neighborhood