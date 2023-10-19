The first open house meeting for the I-14 study took place in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The very first I-14 study open house meeting was Wednesday evening.

This meeting was from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Madisonville High School.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public of the first phase of the study.

Phase one just includes studying the area and getting feedback from the public.

Bob Colwell with TxDOT explains the purpose of the meetings.

“We’re here tonight to talk to the public because they know their area better than we do, and public input is very important to TxDOT. We want to put projects where people want to have our projects,” said Colwell.

The Mayor of Madisonville, Bill Parten, is pleased with how TxDOT is moving forward with the study.

“The idea is good. I think they are doing a very good job at planning, looking at what they are going to do, and how to do it,” said Parten.

The next open house meeting is tomorrow at the Walker County Fair Grounds from 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

There is an online participation option that can be found on TxDOT’s website (keyword search ‘I-14 Central Texas’) if you miss any of the in-person meetings.

