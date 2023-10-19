Janiah Barker named to Katrina McClain Award Watchlist

KBTX Janiah Barker
KBTX Janiah Barker(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was selected to the Katrina McClain Award Watchlist, featuring 20 of the best power forwards in the country, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Thursday.

The sophomore is coming off a freshman campaign where she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice and earned a spot on the 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team.

The Marietta, Georgia, native appeared in 19 games last season, starting in seven, and led the Aggies in points per game with 12.7. Barker was the only freshman in the SEC to lead her team in points per game. The 6-4 forward was also second on the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and paced the squad in 3-point field goal percentage (40.7%).

Barker joins teammate Aicha Coulibaly in being named to a hoop hall position award watchlist after Coulibaly was selected to the Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist earlier this week.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies here in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

No. 4 Aggies Travel to Stillwater to Face No. 5 Oklahoma State
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball hosts rematch vs. No. 17 Florida
Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces capture second-straight WNBA Championship
Aggies to host No. 17 South Carolina in Senior Night match at Ellis