Janiah Barker named to Katrina McClain Award Watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was selected to the Katrina McClain Award Watchlist, featuring 20 of the best power forwards in the country, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Thursday.

The sophomore is coming off a freshman campaign where she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice and earned a spot on the 2023 All-SEC Freshman Team.

The Marietta, Georgia, native appeared in 19 games last season, starting in seven, and led the Aggies in points per game with 12.7. Barker was the only freshman in the SEC to lead her team in points per game. The 6-4 forward was also second on the team in rebounds per game (5.9) and paced the squad in 3-point field goal percentage (40.7%).

Barker joins teammate Aicha Coulibaly in being named to a hoop hall position award watchlist after Coulibaly was selected to the Cheryl Miller Award Watchlist earlier this week.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies here in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2024 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to McClain and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

