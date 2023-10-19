Make your Halloween costume extra spooky with these makeup tips

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Halloween night is almost here, and if you’re still struggling to come up with a costume there’s an easy fix: makeup.

How you paint your face can transform your look, whether you’re going as something cute or creepy this Halloween.

Annah Ladewig, a self-taught makeup artist in the Brazos Valley, loves October because she gets to be creative with new looks. She can do anything from gory special FX makeup, to adorable face painting for children’s parties.

Her recommendation for those who are on-the-fence about what to be for Halloween this year, is to have your makeup be the focus of your costume.

“If you want to just like do something spontaneous and you’re not like prepared yet,” Ladewig said. “Just throw on a clown face and you can wear whatever pretty much.”

Ladewig said you can purchase face paint, or even just use whatever eyeliner and colorful eyeshadow you have around the house. For the particular clown look she created, she started with a white base, making sure it was dry and matte before adding color on top.

“Make sure it’s really like opaque,” Ladewig said. “You would paint it on and then you would get like a sponge, like just a regular makeup sponge, you can even get a dollar store one.”

To elevate the look even more, Ladewig said you can add some colorful contouring, or just brush on some color around the edges using eyeshadow.

