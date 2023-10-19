No. 4 Aggies Travel to Stillwater to Face No. 5 Oklahoma State

By Easton Barnes, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 19, 2023
STILLWATER, Okla. - The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road for the first time this season to face No. 5 Oklahoma State for Saturday’s 11 a.m meet at Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center.

The Aggies (2-0) lead the all-time series over the Cowgirls (2-0), 14-12, and will look to avenge their loss from the 2022 National Championship where they fell 9-11.

Through two meets, the Maroon & White have been led by Devon Thomas who has earned three Most Outstanding Performances and SEC Fences Rider of the Month.

Texas A&M is facing its third ranked opponent of the season in as many meets.

Texas A&M opened SEC play with a convincing win over the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 13-6. The Aggies took control from the start, winning the first half 7-3, after winning Fences 3-2 and Horsemanship 4-1. With a 3-1 victory in Flat, the meet was already decided going into the final event where the Maroon & White tied Reining by a score of 2-2.

