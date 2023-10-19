Police: Man arrested after allegedly posing as an FBI agent, demanding free items

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police say Dustin Rhodes, 50, allegedly stole a vehicle and claimed to be an FBI agent.

According to arrest documents, police arrived to an area near Rock Prairie Road where a suspicious man was reported.

Rhodes allegedly harassed employees inside Smoothie King in the shopping center, telling staff he was a special agent investigating child pornography and demanding free drinks.

Both Bryan and College Station police confirm they have received multiple calls about Rhodes throughout the week prior to his arrest.

After getting to the area police arrested Rhodes. He is currently facing charges including unlawful use of a vehicle, he is being held on bonds totaling $9,000.

