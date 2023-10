BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers hit the road for a road contest at Brenham on Friday.

The Rangers are currently on a two game losing skid, and they’ve only put up three points in the last two games.

They’re 3-4 overall while the Cubs are 4-3.

Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Brenham.

