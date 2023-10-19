Sam Houston drops seventh straight after OT loss to FIU

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston fell to 0-7 on the season after losing to FIU 33-27 in double overtime at Bowers Stadium on Wednesday.

The game was tied at 10 at halftime, and it was tied at 20 with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, but FIU converted on a 36 yard field goal to force overtime.

Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime to force a second and FIU went ahead on a 25 yard touchdown pass from Keyone Jenkins to Kris Mitchell. The two point conversion failed, but it didn’t matter since Sam Houston was unable to come away with points in the second overtime.

Sam returns home next Wednesday when they host UTEP at 7:00 p.m.

