Spooky Cocktails for Halloween: How to make the Vampire Killer

By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Matt Camp, mixologist and founder of Sage Roots Cocktail has a recipe for your next Halloween bash or spooky night-in.

You can use tequila or gin for this drink, we used gin for this Vampire Killer Cocktail.

“Gin is an awesome spirit, very botanical,” Camp said. “It’s going to go really good with the sour.”

Vampire Killer

-2oz of Gin or Tequila

-1.5 oz fresh blood orange juice

-1/2oz rich Demerara syrup

-1/2oz fresh lemon juice

-3/4oz of egg white

-Rosemary Sprigs

Method:

-Torch a sprig of Rosemary and cover it with your coupe glass you’ll be using. Set aside.

-Combine all ingredients except the rosemary into a shaker, add ice, and shake for 15-20 seconds

-Grab your smoked coupe glass and double strain your potion into the coupe.

-Garnish with a fresh sprig of Rosemary

