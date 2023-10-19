Sydney Colson, Las Vegas Aces capture second-straight WNBA Championship

BROOKLYN, New York – Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Syndey Colson and the Las Vegas Aces defeated the New York Liberty, 70-69, Wednesday inside the Barclays Center to capture their second-consecutive WNBA Championship.

Colson and the Aces won the championship series 3-1. The Aces posted a 34-6 record during the regular season and went 9-1 in the playoffs. Colson played in 35 total games this season and capped off her ninth year in the W.

In the title-clinching game, Colson contributed 15 minutes of play and went 1-of-1 from the field with one assist. The Aces became just the third franchise, and the first since 2002 (Los Angeles Sparks – 2001, 2002), to win back-to-back titles.

The Houston native is no stranger to championships, having led Texas A&M to its first-ever National Championship in 2011. She also helped the Aggies take home the Big 12 Tournament title in 2010.

The National Champion is tied for being the winningest player in program history, amassing a 115-29 record during her time on the hardwood. She is one of three players to appear in two Elite Eight games in their A&M career.

Colson was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2021, becoming the seventh player in program history to enter the hall. Colson holds the record at A&M for the most steals in an NCAA Tournament game with six. She sits fourth all-time in steals (255), fifth in assists (504) and sixth in games played (144).

