Taylor and the Aggie women looking to move the needle more in ‘23-’24

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KBTX) - The SEC wrapped up its basketball media days as the women’s programs around the league got an opportunity to talk about the 2023-2024 season.

Texas A&M women’s head basketball coach Joni Taylor is looking forward to moving the needle in the right direction a little big more this season.

Taylor and the Aggies dealt with two big hurdles a year ago in a lack of experience and injuries. At one point they only 7 players that were able to step onto the court to compete. The team is much healthier and they have added some experience to the roster including Auburn transfer Aicha Coulibaly.

The Aggies did see some success late in the season at the SEC Tournament winning 2 of 3 games and are looking to carry that over into this season.

I think we are coming into this year with a new confidence. With a new sense of understanding about what it takes day in and day out,” said Taylor at SEC Basketball Media Days in Birmingham today. “So consistency and toughness were the things that we are really looking to have and everything that we do to move the needle,” added the Aggies second year head coach.

Texas A&M will tip off its 2023-’24 season on November 6th against Texas A&M Commerce. Tip off is set for 6:00 P.M.

