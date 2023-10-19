Texas A&M Volleyball hosts rematch vs. No. 17 Florida

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team opens its week against No. 17 Florida Friday in Reed Arena with first serve set for 6:30 p.m.

The Aggies are on a four-match win streak, following another pair of wins in league play. In A&M’s opening match last week, the team traveled to LSU to end its three-match road stint. The Maroon & White took the early lead with a tightly contested opening set, the Tigers responded claiming the second; however, A&M piled back on the pressure and stole the next two frames and match, 3-1. The Aggies then returned to Reed Arena and put on a dominant performance, as they swept South Carolina for their sixth win in league play, surpassing last year’s total after just eight matches.

Florida is coming off its third conference loss of the season, as it fell to Mississippi State in Starkville last time out, 3-1. The Gators currently sit sixth in the conference with a 4-3 record in league play, two spots behind the Aggies in fourth (6-2).

In the team’s first matchup this season, the Maroon & White claimed their largest upset win in 24 years as they downed the then-No. 4 Gators in Gainesville. This was the Aggies first win on the road versus Florida, and their last win against the Gators since 2015.

During conference matches, A&M leads Florida in opponent hitting percentage, kills, blocks, assists and digs, while the Gators hold an advantage in hitting percentage and service aces.

Heading into Friday’s match, the Maroon & White lead the nation in both total blocks (398) and blocks per set (3.18), while Ifenna Cos-Okpalla also paces the nation individually in blocks (118) and blocks per set (1.87).

Morgan Perkins was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week (10/16) following last week’s pair of wins. In the Aggies first game versus LSU, Perkins logged a match-high seven blocks which tied her season best. She stepped up her performance again in Sunday’s sweep over South Carolina, as she registered a season-high nine blocks for a total of 16 on the week, averaging 2.29 blocks per set.

Fans can follow the match on SEC Network+ or keep track of live stats at the event through 12thman.com.

PROMOTIONS

Maroon Out Giveaway

The first 2,000 fans who arrive at each of the main entrances will receive a Maroon Out t-shirt.

TICKETS & PARKING

Fans can purchase season and single game tickets through the 12th Man Foundation

Parking for the event is free in lot 100 surrounding Reed Arena.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at the match.

