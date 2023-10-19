Treat of the Day: Huntsville Police Department appoints first woman to SWAT Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department announced Thursday the first female in the department’s history to earn a spot on the Huntsville Police Department’s SWAT Team. Officer Williams earned the distinction.
Officers who want to be on the SWAT Team must meet rigorous physical standards and Huntsville PD says Officer Williams has proven herself worthy.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.