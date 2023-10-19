Treat of the Day: Huntsville Police Department appoints first woman to SWAT Team

By Delaney Peden
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department announced Thursday the first female in the department’s history to earn a spot on the Huntsville Police Department’s SWAT Team. Officer Williams earned the distinction.

Officers who want to be on the SWAT Team must meet rigorous physical standards and Huntsville PD says Officer Williams has proven herself worthy.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
"Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends. They have our deepest sympathies and support...
Family and friends share memories about Texas A&M student who died on campus
With a few credits already under his belt going into the program, he finished in just a year...
College Station McDonalds employee earns bachelor’s degree through company program
Heavy rain is possible in Texas as the remnants of Norma pass by
A soon-to-be-hurricane in the Pacific brings Texas a chance for rain next week
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

The Huntsville Police Department announced today the first female in the department’s history...
Treat of the Day: Huntsville Police Department appoints first woman to SWAT Team
Treat of the Day: National Principals Month
Treat of the Day: National Principals Month
Treat of the Day: Henderson Elementary Fun Run
Treat of the Day: Henderson Elementary Fun Run
The group competed against 13 teams from across the nation
Treat of the Day: WTAMU wins American Royal Meat Judging Contest