Unleash your inner scientist at Chemistry Open House

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s chemistry department invites everyone to be a scientist for a day. The department is hosting its 35th Annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be packed with activities.

“It’s here to excite the kids and really show what the chemistry department means to us,” instructional associate professor and co-director of outreach Dan Collins said.

The Open House is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature the well-known Chemistry Road Show, guided lab tours, hands-on and computer activities, and door prizes and science goodie bags.

Collins along with other professors will also be leading eye-catching demonstrations. Soon-Mi Lim, an instructional associate professor and co-director of outreach, said the demonstrations will inspire attendees to participate in the many guided experiments that’ll be offered at the event.

“I really enjoy the kids having the ‘wow’ moment,” Lim said. “That just makes my day.”

Along with the excitement around the event, the professors are eager to host it in a new location. The event will be at the Instructional Laboratory & Innovative Learning Building (ILSQ) on West Campus. It opened in January 2023 and is a 140-square-foot facility with five floors of labs, studios, and collaborative study spaces.

“Finally, we get to let the public come through and just see exactly how important this is,” Collins said.

The Chemistry Open House typically takes place during National Chemistry Week, which aims to bring awareness to the role chemistry plays in everyday life. This year’s theme is “The Healing Power of Chemistry.”

According to the American Chemical Society, the theme highlights the vital role chemistry has played in the medical industry.

For more details on the Chemistry Open House, click here. The event is free and open to the public.

