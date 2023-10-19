Walk to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and research

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide and 11 locations in our region, this inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to reclaim the future for millions.

You can be a part of the solution on Saturday, October 21 at 8:30am.

Starting at the Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan, participants will walk a route of 5 kilometers, or 3.1 miles, around the area.

There is no registration fee to walk, however, every participant is asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

You can register online here.

Each registered participant will receive a Promise Garden flower that best represents their connection to the disease.

For more information, contact Crystal Capps at 936-236-1339.

