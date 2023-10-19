What to expect this winter

By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA’s U.S. Winter Outlook was released today, and it looks wet and mild for the Brazos Valley.

With El Niño conditions strengthening as we head into the winter months, the Climate Prediction Center (CPC) is calling for warmer-than-average temperatures for the northern portions of the country, but near normal for the rest, including portions of the Lone Star State. After a record-breaking summer, a “near normal” winter sounds like exactly what we need, but the forecast for the Brazos Valley is a little bit trickier. The CPC holds us at an equal chance to see above, near, or even below average temperatures. While there is a bit of a toss up when it comes to our winter temperatures, the precipitation outlook looks more certain.

CPC Winter Temperature Outlook
CPC Winter Temperature Outlook(kbtx)

The CPC has forecast a 40-50% chance the Brazos Valley will see above average precipitation between December and February. This can mostly be attributed to the enhanced southern jet stream that is often associated with strong El Niño conditions. This precipitation forecast does not explicitly include snowfall, as that is difficult to predict more than a week in advance. Along with this forecast for above average precipitation, the CPC has also noted that although drought conditions will remain across the Brazos Valley, significant improvement is likely through the start of 2024.

CPC Winter Precipitation Outlook
CPC Winter Precipitation Outlook(kbtx)

We will see how December, January, and February shake out weather-wise, but here’s to hoping we get some much needed rainfall and cooler temperatures too!

