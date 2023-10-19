Your Vote Counts 2023: College Station ISD’s Proposition C

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents are being asked to consider four bond proposals from College Station ISD. That includes Proposition C, which calls for renovations to football stadiums at both district high schools.

Fans have been roaring at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Field for more than 30 years.

College Station ISD officials say it’s time for some upgrades, including increasing capacity from 5,238 seats to 6,300. Restroom facilities and concessions, the originals from 1989, would be updated and rebuilt if voters approve Prop C.

“There’s going to be some renovations in our field house and locker room, including some additional square footage added for baseball, as well as our sports medicine department,” said Tim Harkrider, College Station ISD Superintendent. “That’s become a big department over the years. The number of men and women participating in our athletic programs continues to grow so we need the space to be able to rehab and treat our student athletes as well.”

The track would be resurfaced, and a new press box, ticket booths, and digital scoreboard would be added.

“Cougar Stadium across the way will also get some upgrades,” said Harkrider.

Capacity at the College Station High School stadium would increase by more than 1,700 seats from 4,573 to 6,300. Seating would be added on both the home and visitor side of the stadium.

Additional restrooms would be added to meet code requirements with the increased spectator space.

Concrete around the visitor’s baseball and softball concessions would be replaced. The track would be resurfaced and a digital scoreboard would be added.

“We don’t have auxiliary fields. so we use these stadiums at least six days a week year-round: football, band, soccer, off-season,” said Harkider.

Harkrider says upgrades are important to improving more than just the game day experience.

“Not all of our students come to school fired up about English and math and science,” he said.” We have opportunities for kids in CTE, fine arts, and athletics. That’s the hook that excites them about coming to school and that’s a win-win for us because then attendance improves, grades improve. We get that degree because they want to participate in one of the programs that we’re able to offer them.”

Work would begin on certain projects in the summer if voters approve the measure in November.

You can take a look at the details for the $38.475 million bond proposal by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.