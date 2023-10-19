Your Vote Counts 2023: Understanding CSISD’s Proposition B: Technology Devices

The bond is broken down into four propositions, Proposition B, involves an investment in technology for the betterment of local children’s future.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In just a few weeks, College Station voters will be faced with a significant decision as they head to the polls on November 7. The College Station ISD Board of Trustees, back in August, approved an order for a $350 million bond election aimed at enhancing various aspects of the school district. The bond is broken down into four propositions, Proposition B, involves an investment in technology for the betterment of local children’s future.

Technology is undeniably pivotal in education, granting students access to a wealth of knowledge, bridging classroom experiences with the real world, and adding an element of enjoyment to the learning process.

Jeff Horak, the President of the College Station ISD School Board, emphasizes that technology devices, not considered infrastructure, must have their own proposition. Proposition B, if approved, will allocate slightly over $14 million to acquire new and replacement technology devices for both students and teachers.

As everyone knows you can only go as fast as technology can go. Technology is always changing,” said Horak.

District leaders say that the introduction of new devices will ensure that there is at least one set of laptops for each core subject classroom and for all teachers.

“Education is changing, curriculums are evolving and things like that and what I learned back when I was in school was totally different and the manner in which I learned where I had encyclopedias and now laptops are the things and iPads and tablets and things like that,” said Hoark.

To learn more about the bond, each of the propositions, and its impact on taxes, go here to the school district’s website.

  • PROPOSITION A: General ($284,975,000) Districtwide Safety & Security Renovations to Rock Prairie Elementary A&M Consolidated HS Additions and Renovations Phase II College Station HS Additions and Renovations Phase II Career and Technical Education Center College View HS Cosmetology Lab Middle School Playing Fields Renovations Central Office Additions and Renovations Transportation Technology Infrastructure Facilities Maintenance Improvements Land Acquisition
  • PROPOSITION B: Technology Devices ($14,145,000)
  • PROPOSITION C: Football Stadiums ($38,475,000) Tiger Stadium Field House Additions and Renovations Tiger Stadium Renovations Cougar Stadium Renovations
  • PROPOSITION D: Baseball/Softball Stadiums ($13,270,000)

Early voting is set to begin on October 23, with the election day scheduled for Tuesday, November 7.

For more information on polling locations, to view sample ballots, and to view KBTX’s comprehensive election guide visit our Your Vote Counts 2023 Elections page.

