Aggieland Humane Society provides pet safety tips for Halloween

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get spooky in a safe way with your fur babies when you celebrate Halloween.

With the help of Aggieland Humane Society, keeping your pets safe during the holiday will be a little easier.

Executive Director Katrina Ross says when it comes to picking out a costume for your dog and cat it’s important to not put them in anything that could be too tight, too loose or constrict their breathing.

“If you’re going to a trunk or treat maybe in the heat of the day, the weather right now is so crazy and it keeps fluctuating, but you don’t necessarily want to put on a super thick and heavy costume.”

Ross also says if you take your pet out trick or treating to make sure you have a reflective leash or collar so vehicles can see them.

If your pet doesn’t like other people they suggest you leave them at home so they don’t get emotionally scarred from the festivities.

The Halloween costume model Martini is available for adoption for anyone that is interested.

Aggieland Humane Society is hosting a costume contest where one vote counts as a dollar donation for the organization

If you want to register your pet and vote for other pets click here.

