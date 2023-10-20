Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old girl; suspect captured, Ohio police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Ohio was canceled early Friday morning after an abducted 1-year-old child was found safe.

Cleveland police initially issued the Amber Alert on Thursday night after officers responded to the area of East 105th Street and Superior Avenue at around 7 p.m. for reports that a girl was taken from her mother’s custody.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect, identified by Cleveland police as 34-year-old Lamar Miles, took the 1-year-old girl and threatened to cause serious physical harm to her.

Police said Lamar Miles fled with the child in his dark blue Kia Sportage with Ohio license plates.

The suspect was later located and arrested at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Friday in Swanton, Ohio, according to Cleveland police.

The child was also found. Police said she was safe and transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

Anyone with additional information on the Amber Alert is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-327-7186.

