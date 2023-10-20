Bryan gearing up for battle with Midway at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings return to Merrill Green Stadium Friday night hosting Waco Midway.

Midway only has one loss in district play, but their head coach resigned last week due to personal reasons.

Bryan also only has one loss in district play which came against undefeated Pflugerville Weiss last week.

With three games left the Vikings are still in control of their season.

“That was the message after the game is we are sitting 2-1,” Bryan Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “That one is in the rear view mirror, and we’re looking forward.. can’t dwell on that, that ones done. It’s a good football team, and they made a couple plays that night. Put it behind you and move on. That’s what we did.. went to work Monday.”

Bryan beat Midway last year 50-21.

