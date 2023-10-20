Bryan ISD teacher named Secondary Teacher of the Year in Texas

Naveen Cunha was named the 2024 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Friday.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 20, 2023
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan ISD teacher is celebrating a big accomplishment. Naveen Cunha was named the 2024 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year on Friday.

Mr. Cunha teaches 8th-grade robotics at Stephen F. Austin Middle School. He has over 30 years of teaching experience in Bryan-College Station.

Cunha was originally nominated by his fellow teachers at SFA as the 2023 Campus Teacher of the Year. From there, he advanced as Bryan ISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year and then was selected out of 56 school districts to represent Region 6 at the state level.

Congratulations Mr. Cunha!

