Bryan man arrested after crashing into stopped DPS vehicle and fleeing

Mario Maldonado Ortiz
Mario Maldonado Ortiz(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man is in custody after crashing into the back of a DPS vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to reports Mario Ortiz, 43, was traveling down Highway 190 Thursday when he smashed into a DPS vehicle during a traffic stop.

During the incident, he also hit another car and fled the scene.

After being arrested at a nearby home, Ortiz admitted to drinking 2 beers.

Ortiz was arrested and is being held on bonds totaling $6,000 and has an ICE immigration hold in place.

Authorities confirm the driver of the vehicle, and DPS Trooper were not injured.

