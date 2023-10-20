Destination Bryan reveals details on activities and events coming this holiday season

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Oct. 20, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tis the season for holiday fun with the family! Destination Bryan is gearing up for the Christmas season, sharing details about events and activities for November and December.

There’s so much to do in Bryan, from seeing historic Downtown Bryan light up, to pet portraits with Santa, the holiday parade and more.

When it comes to the parade, Destination Bryan recommends getting there early to experience the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll.

The theme this year is Howdy Holidays!

“Maybe do some shopping, maybe go to a restaurant and then that will lead into the parade at 6:30,” said community engagement manager Chris Ortegon.

Here’s a list of some events you can look forward to this year:

-Pet Portraits with Santa at Halo: Nov. 5 from 1-5 p.m.

-Lights On! In Historic Downtown Bryan: Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

-Downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest: Dec. 1-Dec 7

-Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade: Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m.

-Christmas Market at VFW Post 4692: Dec. 10 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Click here for the full list and locations.

