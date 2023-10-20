Everything to know about the Brazos County Youth Commercial Heifer Show and Sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -If you’re in the market for some livestock, or even if you just want to come and watch, the Brazos County Youth Commercial Heifer Show and Sale is Saturday Oct. 21.

Abbie Brown and Makenna Johnson have been part of 4H since they were in third grade, and will be selling their heifers at the show.

They said it was a great experience being involved in the commercial heifer project.

“This project is set up into I would say three parts,” Brown said.

The first part is raising the heifers, then comes completing a record book that has an overview of the project, and lastly an interview before the sale.

The girls said they are excited, but it can be a bittersweet moment saying goodbye to the animals they raised.

“It’s definitely a sad process seeing any of my animals go, but just over time I’ve just learned that this is just the industry and it’s something that I’m very blessed to be a part of and something that I take pride in,” Johnson said.

Brown said there will be 20 exhibitors.

The sale starts at 2 p.m. and she expects it to go on for about two hours.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.