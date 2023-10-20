Explore the Wizarding World of Wine at Vino Boheme

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Vino Boheme has an event for Harry Potter fans no matter what Hogwarts house they belong to.

The Wizarding World of Wine is open for everyone who wants to have a fun night with spells, wine and more.

There is also a macaroon flight that has the color of each house and is paired with a wine from Vino Boheme.

“If you’ve been to vino, you know it has all of the old couches and the fun dark wood. When we were talking about decorating for Halloween last year we thought what if we just turn this place into Hogwarts,” said Vino Boheme owner Kristy Petty.

There will also be a spellbook-making workshop on Oct 27th.

You can experience the Wizarding World of Wine all October.

