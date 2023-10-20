Hotel McCoy invites community to “I Didn’t Get Tickets To Zach Bryan” Party

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the biggest country music stars is performing in the area on Saturday, but if you didn’t get tickets Hotel McCoy has an event for you.

Enjoy an evening with residents who also couldn’t see Zach Bryan during the inaugural “I Didn’t Get Tickets to Zach Bryan” party.

There will be a petting zoo, live music, a mechanical bull, country line dances and more at the party.

Creative Director at Hotel McCoy College Station Hannah Moss says this party is serving as their grand opening event and hopes the community will come and experience all the hotel has to offer.

“We continue to have our events open to our guests and the public because our motto is travel for all,” Moss said. “We want everyone to experience the atmosphere of the local community.”

The “I Didn’t Get Tickets to Zach Bryan” party starts at 5 p.m.

