Packed weekend ahead at Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the second weekend of the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo, and there’s a lot to look forward to. Starting Friday, visitors can prepare for concerts, livestock shows, kids activities, animal exhibits and shopping.

“There’s something going on every hour,” Avery Fisher said.

Fisher, the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo assistant manager, said the AgLand Kids Zone is one of the highlights every year. It’s a barn full of activities like pony rides and a petting zoo with goats, lambs, alpacas, lammas, a zebra and a kangaroo. In addition, there are different breeds of sheep, cattle and donkeys.

There’s also a lot to learn in the area, according to Riley Strokes. She’s a fair exhibitor along with 4-H and Future Farmers of America member.

“A lot of people don’t know that the food from the grocery store comes from animals like this,” Strokes said. “This is a great opportunity to get kids interested in the agriculture industry to understand where their food comes from and to help them learn about the farmers and ranchers that help feed our country,” Strokes said.

For anyone with questions, there will be a variety of program ambassadors along with 4-H and FFA members who can answer questions and inform families about the opportunities offered at the Fair & Rodeo.

Will Philipello, an exhibitor and 4-H and FFA member, has been involved with the Fair & Rodeo since the third grade and has shown steers, pigs and heifers. The experience he’s gained has provided him opportunities in other states including Oklahoma and Kentucky. He encourages all kids who are interested in livestock showing and/or judging to use their time to ask questions.

“If you find somebody who wants to help you or somebody local in your town, they can help you get started with it and they can help you go from there,” Philipello said.

Taylor Colvin has been involved with the Fair & Rodeo since its creation in 2012. She’s volunteered and shown and exhibited livestock. This has helped her receive a $1,500 scholarship that she’s using towards her education at Texas &M University.

“I love getting to see the impact the fair has on the community and agriculture education,” Colvin said.

To learn more about opportunities at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo along with tickets and the weekend’s events, click here.

