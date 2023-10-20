Treat of the Day: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office receives donated golf cart
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has a brand new golf car that was donated to them with the help of several businesses.
It all started after the sheriff told Charlie Diggs there were a few car break-ins during the high school football games, so they were looking at getting a golf cart.
Diggs along with Premium Kart Company, Bull Printing Wraps and Graphics, and Buster Barsh all came together to deck the cart out.
Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.