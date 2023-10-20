Treat of the Day: Grimes County Sheriff’s Office receives donated golf cart

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has a brand new golf car that was donated to them with the help of several businesses.

It all started after the sheriff told Charlie Diggs there were a few car break-ins during the high school football games, so they were looking at getting a golf cart.

Diggs along with Premium Kart Company, Bull Printing Wraps and Graphics, and Buster Barsh all came together to deck the cart out.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in College Station neighborhood
Dustin Shannon Rhodes
Police: Man arrested after police say he posed as an FBI agent, demanding free items
“Britney Romero was a bright and kind freshman here at Texas A&M. From the very first MSA event...
Memorial event planned Thursday night at Aggie Park to honor Britney Romero
Deer vs. truck crash shuts down lane of Highway 6
Highway 6 reopens after deer vs. truck crash shuts down one lane

Latest News

According to a recently released study, four dozen antarctic ice shelves have shrunk since...
Focus at Four: Large number of Antarctic ice shelves shrinking
Friday Evening Weather Update - October 20
KBTX News 3 at Six(Early Edition)
Special Olympics Fall Classic in Aggieland, needing volunteers Saturday
Naveen Cunha was named the 2024 Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year Friday.
Bryan ISD teacher named Secondary Teacher of the Year in Texas