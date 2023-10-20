Using mammograms to detect signs of breast cancer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At The St. Joseph Health Cancer Center treatment options like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, hormone therapy and more are available for patients with breast cancer.

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Jamie Pawloski says getting mammograms is important to detect any signs of breast cancer and start treatment as soon as possible.

“The earlier we find the cancer, the more successful those treatments are likely to be,” Pawloski said. “It’s really important to do screening mammograms or screening exams to some capacity so that we can find it early.”

Pawloski says although October is breast cancer awareness month it’s important to pay attention to your health all year long.

“October is a great way to spur that momentum to getting people in for screening mammograms and or problems that they experience with the breast.” Pawloski said. “But in general, maintaining that sense of health doesn’t start and end from October 1st to October 31st.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.