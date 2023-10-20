Weekend Gardener: The Gardens Fall Festival

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - You’re invited to a free, family-friendly event this weekend.

The Gardens Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The event will include fall refreshments, educational demonstrations and activity tables.

There will also be crafts for people of all ages.

The Gardens are located at 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus.

Attendees can park for free in Lots 97 or 100c.

