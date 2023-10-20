Your Vote Counts 2023: Understanding CSISD’s Proposition D - Baseball and Softball Stadium Upgrades

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -When College Station voters head to the polls, they’ll be asked to help fund improvements in the school district. The College Station Independent School District (CSISD) is seeking support for Proposition D, which involves significant upgrades to the Baseball and Softball Stadiums as part of a larger $350 million bond election approved by the CSISD Board of Trustees back in August.

Studies show that students who engage in sports experience notable improvements in their academic performance, social and leadership skills, and their ability to work as part of a team. The proposed upgrades to the baseball and softball facilities are a significant step in this direction.

Jeff Horak, the President of the College Station ISD School Board, emphasized that if Proposition D is approved, it will bring substantial improvements to the baseball and softball fields. The key components of this upgrade include the replacement of natural grass fields with artificial turf, the addition of LED lighting at both high schools, and the expansion of seating capacity at the A&M Consolidated Softball Stadium. Furthermore, the project encompasses the construction of a new press box and ticket booth, as well as enhancements to sidewalks and parking facilities.

Horak believes that the $13 million price tag associated with Proposition D is a worthy investment in the education and development of the children of College Station. He stresses the pivotal role athletics play in students’ education, shaping their life skills, fostering teamwork, and instilling a sense of ownership.

“So athletics provides that team unity, leadership, ownership, and just kind of develops the student beyond what they can do in the classroom,” said Horak.

Horak also points out that compared to other school districts of similar size, CSISD is currently lagging behind in terms of athletic facilities. He praises the coaching staff and the athletic department for their dedication and emphasizes the importance of providing students with top-notch facilities they can take pride in.

“If you go to any other school district about our size, we are behind. We are behind the curve as far as comparison speaking,” said Horak. “Our coaching staff, our athletic department is second to none, they are wonderful with our kiddos and really teaching and embracing them, and to give them the opportunity to have some facilities that they can take ownership in and be proud of.”

Horak anticipates that if Proposition D is approved, it will lead to increased practice time for players, fewer game delays, improved field conditions, and a reduction in maintenance costs over the years.

“I love natural grass. I think it’s awesome but we live in Texas,” Horak added. “If it rains, we’re still going to get to play because hopefully, we’re going to drain off, and if it’s real hot, we’re not going to have to worry about dust and dirt and things like that. The fields are going to withstand all the elements.”

In addition to the broader improvements, the A&M Consolidated Softball Stadium will see enhancements, including more seating, a new press box, a ticket booth, and significant sidewalk and parking upgrades. Horak reiterates that the $13 million investment in these facilities is a crucial step in enhancing the quality of education and opportunities for the children of College Station.

PROPOSITION A: General ($284,975,000) Districtwide Safety & Security Renovations to Rock Prairie Elementary A&M Consolidated HS Additions and Renovations Phase II College Station HS Additions and Renovations Phase II Career and Technical Education Center College View HS Cosmetology Lab Middle School Playing Fields Renovations Central Office Additions and Renovations Transportation Technology Infrastructure Facilities Maintenance Improvements Land Acquisition

PROPOSITION B: Technology Devices ($14,145,000)

PROPOSITION C: Football Stadiums ($38,475,000) Tiger Stadium Field House Additions and Renovations Tiger Stadium Renovations Cougar Stadium Renovations Tiger Stadium Field House Additions and Renovations Tiger Stadium Renovations Cougar Stadium Renovations

PROPOSITION D: Baseball/Softball Stadiums ($13,270,000)

Early voting is set to begin on October 23, with the election day scheduled for Tuesday, November 7.

