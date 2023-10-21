1983 & 1984 Bryan Boys’ Basketball State Championship teams honored with 40th reunion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a special weekend for Bryan Athletics. It’s the 40th reunion for the the back-to-back boys’ basketball state championship teams from the 1983 and 1984 seasons.

Former Head Coach Larry Brown was honored alongside dozens of players at Bryan’s football game Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

They also hosted a brunch at at Legends Event Center on Saturday.

The Vikings held a state-record of 15 straight playoff wins from 1983-1985.

“I coached for 51 years and that was pretty much one of the highlights of my career,” Head Coach Larry Brown said. “Those kids coming together.. nobody gave us a chance because we were a small team, and we could jump out of the gym, and we had guys that had heart. They called us the Blue Magic, and we got things done.”

Twenty nine of 32 players were able to make the reunion.

Coach Brown lives in Houston now.

