Aggie Men’s Golf Tournament Preview: Furman Intercollegiate

GREENVILLE, S.C. – The No. 15 Texas A&M men’s golf team wraps up the fall slate with an appearance at the Furman Intercollegiate Sunday and Monday.

The Furman Golf Club plays at par-71, 7,005 yards. The 15-team field is predominantly from the Atlantic coastal region, including four teams from the Big South Conference and three Southern Conference members. The Atlantic 10 Conference and Colonial Athletic Association each have two representatives.

This marks the Aggies’ first appearance at the 52-year-old tournament. The list of former winners includes a cavalcade of golfers who have gone on to storied PGA careers, including Curtis Strange (1974), Jay Haas (1976), Mark Calcavecchia (1979), Brad Faxon (1983), Billy Andrade (1985), David Duval (1991) and Matt Kuchar (1997).

Texas A&M’s lineup features senior Daniel Rodrigues along with juniors Phichaksn Maichon, Vishnu Sadagopan and Michael Heidelbaugh. Freshman Aaron Pounds rounds out the Aggie fivesome.

Playing individually, redshirt freshman Joe Stover makes his collegiate debut while freshman Jack Usner plays in his second career tournament.

The Aggies head to the tournament without the services of Jaime Montojo who made his DP World Tour debut this weekend in Spain.

In their most recent outing, the Maroon & White finished eighth in an uber-talented 14-team field at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational. Maichon and Rodrigues finished t-9th at 5-under 211.

The Aggies opened the season with a third-place finish at the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills. The Maroon & White finished sixth at the SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate and followed with a 3-2 win against No. 12 Tennessee. In its most recent outing, Texas A&M tied for ninth in the loaded 15-team field at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

The competitors are slated to play 54 holes on the par-71, 7,005-yard Furman University Golf Club. The course honed the skills of future PGA Tour winners Brad Faxon and Bruce Fleisher as well as a trio of women’s golf legends including Beth Daniel, Betsy King and Dottie Pepper who combined to win 84 LPGA tour events and nine majors.

Sunday’s action begins with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start. The Aggies are paired with host Furman and No. 21 Chattanooga. Monday features an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

THE FIELD

Texas A&M

Campbell

Charleston Southern

Chattanooga

Davidson

Francis Marion

Furman

Gardner-Webb

High Point

James Madison

Presbyterian

Richmond

USC Aiken

Western Carolina

William & Mary

THE LINEUP

Team

Daniel Rodrigues – Senior – Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal

PING/GCAA Division. I All-America Honorable Mention in 2023

Finished t-4th at the 2023 European Amateur Championship in Parnu, Estonia

Advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2023 Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England

Owned a 71.13 stroke average in a team-high 39 rounds over 13 tournaments in 2022-23, including -0.21 versus par

Claimed medalist honors at the 2022 Blessings Collegiate Invitational with a three-round tally of 11-under 206, earning SEC Golfer of the Week

Earned SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020-21

Last time out – finished t-9th at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational at 5-under 211 (70-70-71)

Phichaksn Maichon – Junior – Bangkok, Thailand

PING/GCAA Division I All-America Honorable Mention in 2023

PING All-Central Region in 2023

Won the 2023 Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational with a three-round tally of 11-under 205, including a 67 in the final round

Carded an average score of 70.29, including -1.03 vs. par, in 34 rounds over 11 tournaments in 2022-23

Finished t-11th at the NCAA Championships and t-14th at the NCAA Salem Regional

Capped off string of three consecutive top-three finishes with a third-place showing at the 2023 SEC Championships

Last time out – finished t-9th at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational at 5-under 211 (69-73-69)

Vishnu Sadagopan – Junior – Pearland, Texas

2023 PING All-Central Region in 2023

Earned GCAA All-America Scholar in 2023 and made the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023

Participated in the U.S. Amateur in 2022, coming up just two strokes shy of match play

Posted three top 10 finishes in 2022-23, including earning All-Tournament recognition at the Louisiana Classics with a t-4th showing

Carded a 71.03 scoring average, including -0.26 vs. par in 31 rounds over 11 tournaments

Last time out – finished t-67th at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational at 10-over 226

Michael Heidelbaugh – Junior – Dallas, Texas

Registered a 71.36 scoring average, including a -0.43 vs. par in 2022-23

Earned a spot on the 2023 SEC Community Service Team

Picked up Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholar (2022) and GCAA All-America Scholar (2023) the last two years

Recorded top 12 finishes at the Badger Invitational and Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate in 2022-23

Last time out – finished t-73rd at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at 16-over 226

Aaron Pounds – Freshman – The Woodlands, Texas

Twice named an AJGA Rolex Junior All-American and was slotted as No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class

Selected the 2021-22 All-USA Today National High School Boys Golfer of the Year and was finalist for the award in 2022-23

Ended 2022-23 ranked No. 2 in the PGA high School Golf Association Player Rankings after topping the list in 2021-22

Advanced to the Round of 32 at the USGA Amateur Four-Ball Championship teamed with Jack Usner in both 2022 and 2023

Qualified for the 2022 USGA Junior Amateur

Last time out – finished t-65th at The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational at 9-over 225

COURSE

The Furman Golf Club underwent a major renovation in 2008 with all 18 greens reconstructed under USGA specifications and reseeded with Champion UltraDwarf Bermudagrass. The circuit is a challenge from tee to green, but the big test comes at the undulating greens. The course was ranked No. 16 in Golfweek’s ‘Best Campus Courses.’

WEATHER FORECAST

Accuweather.com

Sunday: 72/42, nice with plenty of sunshine, NNW 7 MPH with gusts up to 18 MPH, 0% probability of precipitation.

Monday: 68/45, sunny, E 6-8 MPH, 0% probability of precipitation.

Weather.com

Sunday: 73/44, some clounds in the morning will gave way to mainly sunny skies in the morning, N 5-10 MPH, 3% probability of precipitation.

Monday: 71/45, sunshine and clouds mixed, ESE 4-6 MPH, 5% probability of precipitation.

