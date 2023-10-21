Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zuul

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Zuul is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 20.

This sweet girl was a stray who came to the shelter about a week ago. Aggieland Humane has recently seen an influx of lost dogs and cats.

Zuul might be a little shy at first, but she loves to snuggle.

Take a look at Zuul and all the adorable pets available for adoption here.

If you’re not ready to adopt, but would still like to help the shelter, they’re looking for some new foster homes.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

