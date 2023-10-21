Allen Academy falls to Pasadena First Baptist

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy sought its fifth win in a row as the Rams hosted Pasadena’s First Baptist, but they couldn’t keep up.

Pasadena was first to put points on the board, but Allen Academy responded. Ethan Lucas found Eli Dawson who brought into the end zone for a touchdown. It put Allen Academy up 8 to 6 after the PAT.

Allen Academy was down big but didn’t give up. Lucas threw a quick pass to Brock Field who ran off to the side and then through the defense and tumbled his way in for a touchdown. Allen Academy down 14 to 30 after the PAT.

In the second quarter Lucas found Logan Perez and then threw a pass over the defense’s shoulder. Perez dodges past them and then goes in for the touchdown. Allen Academy down 22 to 36 after the pat.

Pasadena defeated the Rams 80 to 30.

Allen Academy will take on Westbury Christian at home next Friday.

