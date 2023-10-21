A&M returns to Reed Arena hosting Georgia on Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team closes its week Sunday as it hosts Georgia in Reed Arena with first serve set for 1:00 p.m.

The Aggies fell to No. 17 Florida last time out, 3-1. They started the game off strong, claiming the opener in a tightly contested battle (25-23). The Gators returned the favor in the second with a 25-23 set win of their own. Florida proceeded to steal the following two frames and the match.

Georgia is coming off back-to-back wins in league play, as it downed LSU (3-1) and Ole Miss (3-2). The Bulldogs currently sit eighth in the conference with a 3-4 record, while the Aggies remain in fourth (6-3).

A&M boasts a dominant lead in the all-time series between the squads of 20-7. Since joining the SEC, the Maroon & White have won 13 matches to Georgia’s four. Last season the Bulldogs picked up a pair of five-set home victories versus the Maroon & White.

In league play the Aggies lead Georgia in kills, digs, blocks, assists, hitting percentage and opponent hitting percentage, while the Bulldogs hold the advantage in service aces. A&M tops the conference in blocking, while also ranking top-five in kills, assists, hitting percentage and opponent hitting percentage.

The A&M block continues to standout this season, as it leads the nation in both total blocks (418) and blocks per set (3.09), while Ifenna Cos-Okpalla also paces the nation individually in blocks (123) and blocks per set (1.84).

Logan Lednicky added another 10 kills in the match versus Florida, as she now ranks third in the conference in total kills (137) and fifth in kills per set (4.03) during league play.

Morgan Perkins was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week (10/16) following last week’s pair of wins. In the Aggies first game versus LSU, Perkins logged a match-high seven blocks which tied her season best. She stepped up her performance again in Sunday’s sweep over South Carolina, as she registered a season-high nine blocks for a total of 16 on the week, averaging 2.29 blocks per set.

