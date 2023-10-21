Brazos County Executive Committee issues resolution opposing CSISD bonds

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting begins on Monday. If you live in College Station, one of the things you will see on your ballot is the College Station ISD bond propositions.

We’ve heard from College Station ISD Superintendent Tim Harkrider and others about how important the district believes these bonds are to its success.

But earlier this week, some members of the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Brazos County issued a resolution opposing those bonds.

Jarri Ward, a chair for precinct 24, joined News 3 at 6 to discuss why the Committee issued the resolution. You can watch our full interview with her in the player above.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Criminal Justice
TDCJ lockdown and search results in hundreds of contraband items seized
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
Emergency crews respond to gas leak in College Station neighborhood
Dustin Shannon Rhodes
Police: Man arrested after police say he posed as an FBI agent, demanding free items
“Britney Romero was a bright and kind freshman here at Texas A&M. From the very first MSA event...
Memorial event planned Thursday night at Aggie Park to honor Britney Romero
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

Volunteers will be given duties like refereeing and helping the competitions move forward.
Special Olympics Fall Classic in Aggieland, needing volunteers Saturday
Three candidates are vying for the spot: Prentiss Madison, Christasha “Chrissy” Ransome, and...
Your Vote Counts 2023: Bryan ISD Board of Trustees Place 2
Zuul is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Oct. 10
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Zuul
City of College Station opens expanded Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant
City of College Station opens expanded Lick Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant