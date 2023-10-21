Bremond Tigers beat Milano Eagles 48-13

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Bremond Tigers picked up a 48-13 win Friday over Milano at Pruitt Stadium.

The Bremond Tigers built a 8-6 lead in the first quarter. The Eagles started strong recovering a fumble and scoring a touchdown.

The Tigers retaliated by blocking the kick, recovering the ball and making it to the endzone.

The Eagles closed the gap in the second quarter, but the Tigers stay out of reach with the score 22-13.

Bremond leads the second half with a final score of 48-13.

Milano will be on the road next week to take on Granger. Kickoff is set for 7 P.M. for the Oct. 27 game.

Bremond stays home next Friday taking on Bartlett at 7 P.M.

