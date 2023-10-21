Brenham extends winning streak with 45-28 victory over Rudder
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -The Brenham Cubs win their third game in a row with a victory over Rudder at home.
Jakoby Dixon dominated the Ranger defense and scored three touchdowns in the first half.
The Rangers would find the endzone and score a couple of field goals but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Cubs.
Brenham has scored over 40 points in back to back games.
