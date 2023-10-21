Bryan Police Department opens doors to public for recruitment

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department held a Job Fair and Open House with the hopes of finding inspired and hardworking community servants to learn about working at the department.

The Open House and Job Fair presented the facility and provided information to applicants or anyone with an interest in pursuing the profession. The event was held at the Bryan Police Department on East 29th Street on October 20th. Activities began at 5 p.m. Friday night and continued until 8:30 p.m.

“We have, probably, 40 plus officers here helping and civilians helping to display these items, open the front door, and just get to know who we are as a family and what it’s like to work inside a police department,” said Sgt. Jon Agnew, Bryan Police Department.

The Bryan Police Department’s Training and Recruitment Department is hoping to encourage all kinds of people to apply for a position serving the community and its people at the event.

“We’re just looking for people that are honest and trustworthy and want to do the right thing,” said Agnew. “All the officers who work here and civilians, we all have different personalities, some are more outgoing, some are a little more quiet, but they all do the same job of serving the public.”

The department is looking for more positions than the traditional law enforcement officer.

“Doesn’t matter if you want to be a police officer, if you want to work in records, or if you want to work in intake, we’re looking for people that want to give back to the community,” said Agnew. “What better way than to open the front doors of the police department and have people come in and see what we do.”

The department has its own police academy that will help applicants, once hired, become certified with the state of Texas. Applicants will submit their application, take the police officer entrance exam, and if hired, attend the academy, according to the City of Bryan website.

“If you aren’t a certified police officer in this state or another state, you’ll go through our police academy,” said Agnew. “After you graduate from the police academy and get certified with the state, then the real training starts on the street with a field training officer.”

Anyone interested in the application process can find more information here.

