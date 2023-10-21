College Station claims sole possession of first place with 63-21 win over Georgetown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Georgetown 63-21 Friday night at Cougar Field.

The Cougars move to 7-1 (5-0 in district play) to take sole possession of first place in District 11-5A Division I. Georgetown falls to 4-1 in district play and second place in the standings.

College Station was led by Aydan Martinez-Brown who had five touchdowns. Tony Hamilton, Arrington Maiden, and Connor Cashion also found the endzone for the Cougars.

Georgetown tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter, but College Station started to separate themselves in the second quarter.

The Cougars are at A&M Consolidated next week for a same-town showdown.

